Nominaciones a los Oscar 2018: La forma del agua se alza como la favorita

La película The shape of water (La forma del agua), dirigida por el mexicano Guillermo del Toro, se posicionó hoy como la gran favorita de la edición 2018 de los Oscar al alzarse con 13 nominaciones.

Así, se anotó entre los aspirantes de rubros como Mejor película, Dirección, Guión original y Actriz protagónica, donde la beneficiada es Sally Hawkins.

El filme tiene como eje la historia mágica y romántica -aunque no exenta de drama- entre una extraña criatura acuática prisionera y víctima de crueles experimentos, y una empleada de limpieza muda. Entre otros premios, ya obtuvo el León de Oro del festival de Venecia.

Las otras nominadas en el rubro de Mejor película son Dunkirk; Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri; Call me by your name, Darkest hour, Get out, Lady Bird, Phantom thread y The Post.

Además de Hawkins, mientras tanto, las actrices que compiten por un Oscar son Frances McDormand (Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) y Meryl Streep (The Post).

Frances McDormand, la favorita en el rubro de Mejor actriz.

Mientras tanto, en el rubro de Mejor actor quedaron nominados Timothée Chalamet (Call me by your name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get out), Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) y Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.).

Otros afortunados

El resto de las nominaciones en los rubros más importantes se organizaron de la siguiente manera.

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO. Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), y Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water).

Daniel Kaluuya, la revelación en la categoría de Mejor actor.

ACTOR DE REPARTO. Willem Dafoe (The Florida project), Woody Harrelson y Sam Rockwell (ambos por Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri), Richard Jenkins (The shape of water), Christopher Plummer (All the money in the world)

DIRECTOR. Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Jordan Peele (Get out), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom thread) y Guillermo del Toro (The shape of water).

El filme chileno Una mujer fantástica fue nominado como Mejor película en idioma extranjero.

PELÍCULA ANIMADA. The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand y Loving Vincent.

PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO. Una mujer fantástica (Chile), The Insult (Líbano), Loveless (Rusia), On Body and Soul (Hungría9 y The Square (Suecia).

La ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar se celebrará el domingo 4 de marzo en el teatro Samuel Goldwyn con la conducción del presentador televisivo Jimmy Kimmel.