Crossfitters: instructor@s que sacan músculos y suman seguidores en las redes
Los chicos y chicas fitness abundan en Instagram y además de acumular músculos suman miles de seguidores. La actividad física que no deja de crecer es el crossfit. Los y las deportistas se suman a las redes para mostrar sus resultados y ayudar a otros a entrenar.
Se los conoce como crossfitters y lo tienen bien ganado ya que exponen el minuto a minuto de su sudor. Además, brindan claves para llevar a cabo una vida y una dieta sana y variada.
Alexander Elebro (@alexanderelebro) entrena todos los días, corre, salta la soga y levanta pesas de gran tamaño. Cuenta con 139 mil seguidores y va en ascenso.
Mike Chabot (@mikechabotfitness) es un entrenador personal, instructor de crossfit y modelo de origen canadiense que se hizo popular gracias a, esto no nos sorprende, su musculoso cuerpo, el cual presume posteando fotografías con poca ropa en Instagram.
Have you tried @BangEnergy ’s Bang Master Blaster pre-workout yet? . Bang Master Blaster (BMB) is the most potent pre-workout on the market today. It contains a whopping dose of 27 grams of active ingredients. BMB contains 350 mg of caffeine, Super Creatine, 2:2:1 BCAAs, Betaine, Beta-Alanine, Citrulline Malate, and Creatine Monohydrate. 2 studies support BMB at the University of South Alabama and after 1-month of BMB resulted in a: �� 6.9-pound increase in lean muscle, �� 22.5-pound improvement in the bench press, and �� 52.5-pound increase in the squat . FOLLOW Bang Master Blaster Inventor: @vpxredlineceo #BangMasterBlaster
Heavy Squat means you need to get that Brune Banner into HULK so I use @redline_energy #BlackDiamond - ��Potent Blend of Muscle Building, electrolytes, and Cell Swell ingredients to give you massive, ultra hydrating pump for those high intensity leg training days!!! Be careful when you unleash the beast this formula is Strong AF. BEAST MODE TIME!!! - Thanks to the CEO & Inventor: @vpxredlineceo
Para conseguir su escultural cuerpo, Mike pasa horas en el gimnasio. Además practica boxeo y natación, al menos eso es lo que nos presume a las casi 600 mil personas que lo siguen en su red social.
César The Fit (@cesar_thefit) no se queda atrás. Se define como un promotor de un estilo de vida saludable. Como Mike entrena dentro y fuera del gimnasio. En YouTube comparte distintas rutinas con las que ejercita.
Mundo Fit Por la compra de cualquiera de estos productos������ Megaplextech Complex8 Megalite (tarro y caja) MegaplexMASS megaplex creatine power. + 5000 pesos, reciben MIXER PRO SHAKER. Esta promo va hasta agotar existencias si lo quieren individual el precio es de 40.000 pesos. pueden escribir al 3165135177 para atender sus pedidos o comprar directamente en nuestra pagina web www.Cesarthefit.com.co si escribes PUROFITNESS en el cupon puedes disfrutar de un descuento especial (valido solo por compras online). #purofitness
Jen Selter (@jenselter) creó el término #belfie, en alusión a las selfie de glúteos. Comenzó mostrando el propio y luego demostró cómo entrena sus curvas. De esa manera se convirtió en una celebridad del mundo del fitness.
Tracy Anderson (@tracyandersonmethod) es una joven a la que más de 368 mil personas siguen para imitar sus ejercicios. Además de mostrarse entrenando también modela y viaje por el mundo.
You ask, I'll answer. Starting tomorrow on TA Real Time, I'm bringing back my intro's and answering 3 of your questions each week plus picking a winner for a special TA apparel gift. If you're a TA Real Time subscriber, you can e-mail your question to asktracy@tracyandersonmethod.com. If you're only on TA Real Time Premium, please know that the added content is meant to complement TA Real Time and not be a streaming replacement. The weekly strategy of my master class is where the muscular structure magic is at! Streaming will go up tomorrow after I answer the first 3 questions so you can email now! These 2 moves are in next week ��#tarealtime
It's hard to focus on a Monday after the best weekend of your life! Thank you family, friends, #tamily for filling my Birthday with so much love. Moving with all of you brings me endless joy! @stevenbeltrani @ajamariejohnson and my entire team you know that newsletter made me cry endless buckets of joy! Love you all! ��
#masteramovemonday prepping your range first before lifting is good marking practice. You want to be sure that you are prepared to launch and lift up to and out of the right places. Lifting out of the shoulder and finding the peak place that the bottom hip can rise to and maintain a full leg extension is key. Focus on the inside. We can get lost in expression, the mirror and the music. Feeling your body and the quality of how it is traveling in space takes focus. ��♥️
I am hopeful that you are all ready to begin 2018 learning with purpose and accountability. For the first #masteramovemonday in the new year I chose to go basic. Why? Because I want you to succeed. You must start at the very beginning to build a solid foundation. I believe in that even after failure. Go back and retrace what beats you missed or what weakness in you wasn't yet strong enough to build upon. Master the foundation. Resilience requires preparation. Here in this stretch it's really about the proper weight transfer of the repositioning of the leg while learning to be light on your hands. Using the energy through your core and lower abs to rock forward, lift your hips and actively reposition your leg with weightless control. Just practice this today. Even if you are advanced. Go back and polish up your foundations. Happy New Year #tamily may 2018 be filled with growth from solidarity for all of you! ♥️
Comentarios