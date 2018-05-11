Secciones
Crossfitters: instructor@s que sacan músculos y suman seguidores en las redes
Crossfitters: instructor@s que sacan músculos y suman seguidores en las redes

Entrenan y muestran los resultados. El boom de los instructores de crossfit en Instagram ya tiene una definición: son crossfitters.
Los chicos y chicas fitness abundan en Instagram y además de acumular músculos suman miles de seguidores. La actividad física que no deja de crecer es el crossfit. Los y las deportistas se suman a las redes para mostrar sus resultados y ayudar a otros a entrenar.

Se los conoce como crossfitters y lo tienen bien ganado ya que exponen el minuto a minuto de su sudor. Además, brindan claves para llevar a cabo una vida y una dieta sana y variada.

Alexander Elebro (@alexanderelebro) entrena todos los días, corre, salta la soga y levanta pesas de gran tamaño. Cuenta con 139 mil seguidores y va en ascenso. 

Mike Chabot (@mikechabotfitness) es un entrenador personal, instructor de crossfit y modelo de origen canadiense que se hizo popular gracias a, esto no nos sorprende, su musculoso cuerpo, el cual presume posteando fotografías con poca ropa en Instagram.

Para conseguir su escultural cuerpo, Mike pasa horas en el gimnasio. Además practica boxeo y natación, al menos eso es lo que nos presume a las casi 600 mil personas que lo siguen en su red social.

César The Fit (@cesar_thefit) no se queda atrás. Se define como un promotor de un estilo de vida saludable. Como Mike entrena dentro y fuera del gimnasio. En YouTube comparte distintas rutinas con las que ejercita.

 

Jen Selter (@jenselter) creó el término #belfie, en alusión a las selfie de glúteos. Comenzó mostrando el propio y luego demostró cómo entrena sus curvas. De esa manera se convirtió en una celebridad del mundo del fitness.

 

A little Monday burn ���� �� “Outside Today” - YB #Seltering

Una publicación compartida por Jen Selter (@jenselter) el

 

Tracy Anderson (@tracyandersonmethod) es una joven a la que más de 368 mil personas siguen para imitar sus ejercicios. Además de mostrarse entrenando también modela y viaje por el mundo.

 
Michelle Lewin es una de las máximas referentes de la industria del fitness a nivel global. Sólo en Instagram cuenta con más de 12.5 millones de seguidores. Las sesiones de ejercitación las divide en 45 minutos de cardio y el tiempo restante, en prácticas de musculación.

 

 

