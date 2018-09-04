Las mejores cuentas de Instagram para los fanáticos de los tips de belleza y tendencias
Si ver tutoriales; seguir las noticias sobre tendencia y conocer las novedades sobre las nuevos lanzamientos de make up son parte de tu rutina, BigBang te recomienda cuentas para seguir en Instagram.
Algunos de los capaces de hipnotizar con sus imágenes, tips y videos son los que en otro momento mantenían en sus blogs de moda. Pero lentamente se mudaron de plataforma para interactuar con el público desde otro lugar y ahora Instagram superó a cualquier revista sobra moda.
Una de las cuentas es @missladyfinger, la que supera los 2 millones de seguidores que reaccionan en cada publicación en la que se revelan las nuevas colecciones de marcas como Marni, Carolina Herrera, Carven o Rochas.
También en cuestiones de make up hay fuertes referentes en la red social. Como es el caso de Pat Mc Grath @patmcgrathreal :con más de 2 millones de fans, la maquilladora británica es una de las más influyentes del mundo.
ROSE GOLD REALNESS ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Design and define eyes with crystalline pearl flashes and sensually spectral colour effects of the #MOTHERSHIPV: #BronzeSeduction Eye Palette ⚡️⚡️⚡️AVAILABLE 9.7.18 at PATMcGRATH.COM - sign up NOW for EARLY ACCESS! _____________________________________ #PMGHowTo 一 Diffuse ‘ENTRAPMENT’ pigment through crease 一 Apply ‘ROSE GOLD 005’ pigment on lid 一 Blend ‘ENTRAPMENT’ pigment along lower lash line 一 Highlight brow bone & inner corner with ‘SKINSHOW DIVINE GLOW’ pigment 一 Apply mascara & false lashes ELEGANT EYE by @alexandra_anele
Firmas como Prada, Mio Miu, Maison Margiela o Louis Vitton confían en ella para que sea la diseñadora de looks de belleza para cada campaña publicitaria.
Lisa Eldrige es una youtuber que pasó del éxito de sus videos al éxito en Instagram. Se trata de una maquilladora de celebrities que en su web y redes recomienda marcas y diseños para cada tipo de cuerpo.
New ring campaign AND new tutorial on this look live now on my site and YouTube. Watch me create this ‘Daytime to Slaytime’ look on my girl @bettyadewoleofficial ��Photography by brilliant @matsitek ❤️ #lisaeldridgemakeup #lisaeldridgerings Betty is wearing ‘The Betty’ (and Eva) rings (back in stock next week!) Link in Bio to watch the tutorial www.lisae.me.uk/28824
Si de cabelleras se trata, es difícil evitar la cuenta de Harry Josh, un reconocido peluquero y estilista. En su cuenta postea imágenes de las distintas mujeres que confían en él. En sus fotos comparte herramientas para moldear el cabello, comparte recogidos y la gran variedad de ondas que crea en sus clientas.
I am SO EXICTED to share with you my newest launch! These multi-purpose wave setting clips have been a labor of love for over 2 years!! 8 Prototypes later, even moving manufacturing from different countries to get this clip truly perfect. They are incredibly durable, lightweight and can be used in many ways. What makes this clip unique is that the back of the clip is long enough to hold a huge amount of hair without sliding like other clips on the market. They are great for make up artists as well, keeping all baby hairs of the face while doing make up! Please check out @dermstore / the link in my bio to place your order! These clips are often imitated but they will not be duplicated to this level of craftsmanship ����❤️ #Grateful �� Follow @harryjoshprotools for all things hair! USA SHIPPING ONLY
Otros consejos también pueden obtenerse de videos que se brindan en @nikkietutorials. Cada video exponen ideas y propuestas chic y modernas.
También desde la cuenta @ctilburymakeup la londinense supo rentabilizar su talento, creando una línea propia de cosméticos que abarca desde desmaquillante, polvos, sombras y hasta lápiz labial.
Congratulations for 10 years of the @victoriabeckham brand! LOVED making this video with the hilarious and beautiful @victoriabeckham & my genius friend @edward_enninful! She is one of my Hot Lips BEAUTY ICONS, and I created #VERYVICTORIA in homage to her!!! Written and directed by the wonderful @isaacjlock. Featuring the amazing @venetialscott and brilliant @mrsvoguester. ❤️����������❤️�������� - - - #MakeupByCharlotteTilbury #CharlotteTilbury #Makeup #VictoriaBeckham #Vogue #BritishVogue #Beauty #Lipstick #HotLips #Lips #SpiceGirls #EdwardEnninful
