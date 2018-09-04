Secciones
Las mejores cuentas de Instagram para los fanáticos de los tips de belleza y tendencias
Las mejores cuentas de Instagram para los fanáticos de los tips de belleza y tendencias

Todo lo que tenés que saber para estar al día con las tendencias de maquillaje, moda y estilos hasta para tus uñas. 

Si ver tutoriales; seguir las noticias sobre tendencia y conocer las novedades sobre las nuevos lanzamientos de make up son parte de tu rutina, BigBang te recomienda cuentas para seguir en Instagram

Algunos de los capaces de hipnotizar con sus imágenes, tips y videos son los que en otro momento mantenían en sus blogs de moda. Pero lentamente se mudaron de plataforma para interactuar con el público desde otro lugar y ahora Instagram superó a cualquier revista sobra moda. 

Instagram para fans de las tendencias.

Una de las cuentas es @missladyfinger, la que supera los 2 millones de seguidores que reaccionan en cada publicación en la que se revelan las nuevas colecciones de marcas como Marni, Carolina Herrera, Carven o Rochas.

 

we back �� || do you miss these posts? comment y or n below!

Una publicación compartida por taryn multack (@missladyfinger) el

 
 

color wheelin’ ����‍♀️

Una publicación compartida por taryn multack (@missladyfinger) el

 
 

proenza

Una publicación compartida por taryn multack (@missladyfinger) el

 

También en cuestiones de make up hay fuertes referentes en la red social. Como es el caso de Pat Mc Grath @patmcgrathreal :con más de 2 millones de fans, la maquilladora británica es una de las más influyentes del mundo. 

 

Firmas como Prada, Mio Miu, Maison Margiela o Louis Vitton confían en ella para que sea la diseñadora de looks de belleza para cada campaña publicitaria. 

Lisa Eldrige es una youtuber que pasó del éxito de sus videos al éxito en Instagram. Se trata de una maquilladora de celebrities que en su web y redes recomienda marcas y diseños para cada tipo de cuerpo. 

 
 
 

Si de cabelleras se trata, es difícil evitar la cuenta de Harry Josh, un reconocido peluquero y estilista. En su cuenta postea imágenes de las distintas mujeres que confían en él. En sus fotos comparte herramientas para moldear el cabello, comparte recogidos y la gran variedad de ondas que crea en sus clientas.

 

 

 

#tb to the time I cut @taylor_hill hair short❤️❤️❤️ make up by @hungvanngo hair by me using @harryjoshprotools

Una publicación compartida por Harry Josh (@harryjoshhair) el

 

 

 

Otros consejos también pueden obtenerse de videos que se brindan en @nikkietutorials. Cada video exponen ideas y propuestas chic y modernas. 

 

También desde la cuenta @ctilburymakeup la londinense supo rentabilizar su talento, creando una línea propia de cosméticos que abarca desde desmaquillante, polvos, sombras y hasta lápiz labial. 

 
 

