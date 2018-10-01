Serena Williams se animó a cantar en topless para concientizar sobre el cáncer de mama
La tenista interpretó I Touch Myself, de The Divinyls, para recordar a las mujeres la importancia del autoexamen de mama.
Para crear conciencia a semanas del Día Mundial del Cáncer de Mama, que se celebra el 19 de octubre, Serena Williams grabó un video para el proyecto I Touch Myself.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
Así, en su cuenta de Instagram, puede verse a la tenista cubriendo sus pechos con sus manos y cantando la canción I Touch Myself (Me toco) de la banda australiana The Divinyls.
La vocalista del grupo, Chrissy Amphlett, falleció en el 2013 a causa del cáncer de mama y el proyecto fue creado en su honor para recordar a las mujeres la importancia del autoexamen manual par detectar tempranamente bultos sospechosos en las mamas.
"Sí, esto me sacó de mi zona de confort, pero quería hacerlo porque es un problema que afecta a todas las mujeres de todos los colores, en todo el mundo", escribió Williams acompañando el video. "La detección temprana es clave, salva tantas vidas".
Comentarios