La tenista interpretó I Touch Myself, de The Divinyls, para recordar a las mujeres la importancia del autoexamen de mama.

Serena Williams se animó a cantar en topless para concientizar sobre el cáncer de mama

Para crear conciencia a semanas del Día Mundial del Cáncer de Mama, que se celebra el 19 de octubre, Serena Williams grabó un video para el proyecto I Touch Myself.

Así, en su cuenta de Instagram, puede verse a la tenista cubriendo sus pechos con sus manos y cantando la canción I Touch Myself (Me toco) de la banda australiana The Divinyls.

La vocalista del grupo, Chrissy Amphlett, falleció en el 2013 a causa del cáncer de mama y el proyecto fue creado en su honor para recordar a las mujeres la importancia del autoexamen manual par detectar tempranamente bultos sospechosos en las mamas.

Chrissy Amphlett, líder de Divinyls, murió de cáncer de mama.

"Sí, esto me sacó de mi zona de confort, pero quería hacerlo porque es un problema que afecta a todas las mujeres de todos los colores, en todo el mundo", escribió Williams acompañando el video. "La detección temprana es clave, salva tantas vidas".