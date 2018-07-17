Una modelo desfiló amamantado a su beba en defensa de la lactancia y ¡¿se generó polémica?!
Mara Martin se llevó todas las miradas durante el Miami Swim Week, cuando desfiló un traje de baño dorado mientras le daba el pecho a su beba Aria, de cinco meses.
Una modelo de Sport Illustrated le dio el pecho a su bebé mientras desfilaba sobre la pasarela���� La modelo Mara Martin causó revuelo en el evento Miami Swim Week y transmitió un mensaje de empoderamiento femenino����Sports Illustrated Swimsuit decidió incluir en una de sus pasarelas a una modelo lactando a su bebé.���� La modelo de 30 años de edad sorprendió a los presentes desfilando sobre la pasarela en traje de baño este domingo mientras le daba el pecho a su bebé, Aria, de 5 meses, a quien llevaba en brazos.���� #Sportsillustrated ���� #SFMNews56 ������2️⃣4️⃣��7️⃣������ #MaraMartin ����
Elegida por Sports Ilustrated como finalista, la modelo fue parte de un casting abierto a todo tipo de mujeres. En ese contexto ella eligió mostrarse como la reciente madre que es, posando por la pasarela con su hija, donde también desfilaron una empleada doméstica y una guardia de seguridad.
Mara hizo su pasada con Aira vistiendo un traje verde y unos auriculares para bloquear cualquier ruido ambiente que pudiera molestar a la niña.
The face you make when your mom makes it to the final 16 of the @si_swimsuit Swim Search!! Im so so so thankful for the entire team at sports illustrated for picking me! @mj_day (and team)... you guys are THE FREAKING BEST! And to EVERY girl that casted from the online submissions to the open call.. you all rock. My fellow girls in the final 16.. LETS DO THIS!!! Congratulations to every single one of you!!!! #ownit #siswimsearch #imfreakingoutwithexcitement #modelmom #letsdothis #loveyouguys
Su decisión tuvo el apoyo de sus más de 40.000 seguidores, aunque también hubo quienes la criticaron indicando que se trató una táctica innecesaria para captar la atención de los medios de comunicación.
Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle ����♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there... I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch
"No puedo creer que estoy en las noticias, y mi hija también, por hacer algo que hago todos los días (...) "Pero para ser sincera, no puedo creer ser una noticia, porque no debería ser una noticia. Soy madre y alimentó a mi beba mientras camino, es sólo eso. Hay titulares mucho más merecedores que el mundo debería ver", expresó la mujer en su red social, totalmente emocionada y consternada por la repercusión.
