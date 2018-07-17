Una modelo desfiló amamantado a su beba en defensa de la lactancia y ¡¿se generó polémica?!

La revista Sport Ilustrated eligió para su pasarela a "mujeres reales", donde Mara Martín decidió no mostrarse como una modelo sino como una madre.

Mara Martin se llevó todas las miradas durante el Miami Swim Week, cuando desfiló un traje de baño dorado mientras le daba el pecho a su beba Aria, de cinco meses.

Elegida por Sports Ilustrated como finalista, la modelo fue parte de un casting abierto a todo tipo de mujeres. En ese contexto ella eligió mostrarse como la reciente madre que es, posando por la pasarela con su hija, donde también desfilaron una empleada doméstica y una guardia de seguridad.

Mara y Aria antes de ir al desfile.

Mara hizo su pasada con Aira vistiendo un traje verde y unos auriculares para bloquear cualquier ruido ambiente que pudiera molestar a la niña.

Tras su pasada, la joven madre de 30 años, agradeció en Instagram la oportunidad de lanzar un mensaje a las mujeres para acabar con los tabú en torno a la lactancia materna, además de poder mostrar que las mujeres son capaces de realizar cualquier cosa.

Su decisión tuvo el apoyo de sus más de 40.000 seguidores, aunque también hubo quienes la criticaron indicando que se trató una táctica innecesaria para captar la atención de los medios de comunicación.

"No puedo creer que estoy en las noticias, y mi hija también, por hacer algo que hago todos los días (...) "Pero para ser sincera, no puedo creer ser una noticia, porque no debería ser una noticia. Soy madre y alimentó a mi beba mientras camino, es sólo eso. Hay titulares mucho más merecedores que el mundo debería ver", expresó la mujer en su red social, totalmente emocionada y consternada por la repercusión.