A tomar sol por el ano: la nueva tendencia que es furor en redes (cómo es la extraña pose)

Desde hace varios años, las redes sociales se han convertido en un lugar donde las tendencias surgen y se reproducen a una velocidad que a veces parece imposible de parar. Una de las últimas ideas que surgió, y que ha causado un gran revuelo, es la técnica "butthole sunning“, que en castellano significa "asolearse el ano". Sí, como lo está leyendo. ¿De qué se ríe?

A pesar de que no muchos conocen los supuestos beneficios de esta práctica, el especialista en salud holística ( una concepción que considera al individuo una unidad de cuerpo, mente, estados emocionales, patrones de relación y memorias energéticas que interactúan entre sí) ,Troy Casey, impulsó en las últimas semanas un ejercicio que consiste en tomar sol con las piernas hacia arriba, para dejar al descubierto el recto anal.

Según explicó él mismo en su Instagram, exponerse al sol en esa posición brinda mucha energía para todo el día. En base a esto, indicó que el sol es la mejor manera para nutrirse, por lo que para poder llevar a cabo esta técnica, lo mejor es mantener una dieta equilibrada, llena de nutrientes, proteínas y carbohidratos.

Del mismo modo, Casey aseguró que este baño solar trae grandes beneficios para las personas, sobre todo porque estimula el ingreso de vitamina D al cuerpo, y además ayuda a la prevención de hemorroides.

Quienes realizan esta actividad sugieren no hacerlo durante más de 30 segundos, pero si varias veces a lo largo del día. Lo ideal es practicarlo 5 veces cada día, aunque siempre pocos segundos. Es importante no prolongar la exposición mucho más, ya que esta parte del cuerpo no está acostumbrada al la exposición solar y esto podría traer quemaduras.

La práctica es muy sencilla, sólo se necesita que el individuo se acueste en el suelo, sin ropa interior, y que eleve las piernas unos 90 grados y exponga su recto anal al sol.

Luego de la publicación de Casey, varios instagramers, que también promueven la vida sana, decidieron fotografiarse mientras realizaban esta actividad, por lo que rápidamente la práctica se volvió tendencia, y llegó a los medios de comunicación, que se hicieron eco de tan notable novedad.