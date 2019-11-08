A tomar sol por el ano: la nueva tendencia que es furor en redes (cómo es la extraña pose)

Desde hace varios años, las redes sociales se han convertido en un lugar donde las tendencias surgen y se reproducen a una velocidad que a veces parece imposible de parar. Una de las últimas ideas que surgió, y que ha causado un gran revuelo, es la técnica "butthole sunning“, que en castellano significa "asolearse el ano". Sí, como lo está leyendo. ¿De qué se ríe?
A pesar de que no muchos conocen los supuestos beneficios de esta práctica, el especialista en salud holística ( una concepción que considera al individuo una unidad de cuerpo, mente, estados emocionales, patrones de relación y memorias energéticas que interactúan entre sí) ,Troy Casey, impulsó en las últimas semanas un ejercicio que consiste en tomar sol con las piernas hacia arriba, para dejar al descubierto el recto anal.
Según explicó él mismo en su Instagram, exponerse al sol en esa posición brinda mucha energía para todo el día. En base a esto, indicó que el sol es la mejor manera para nutrirse, por lo que para poder llevar a cabo esta técnica, lo mejor es mantener una dieta equilibrada, llena de nutrientes, proteínas y carbohidratos.
Butthole sunning! - - According to @ra_of_earth via @johnnyknoxville story...30 seconds of direct sunlight injection to The anal orifice is equivalent to being outside in the sun ALL DAY! - - SUN= NUTRITION as long as you have the proper antioxidants and fats. If your body is loaded with PUFA’s, sunlight can be very damaging to the tissues! - - Therefore CLEAN UP YOUR DIET, everybody will do WAY better on my Organic Superfood nutritional program, it feeds the cells and satiate the tissues with materials that replicate your eyeballs, spinal cord nose hairs and epidermis … All the vitamins, minerals, enzymes, proteins, fats, carbohydrates in a bio available predigested micro nutrition presentation. 💯 satisfaction guaranteed! LINK IN BIO
Butthole sunning seems to be resonant TRUTH trending and spreading Eagle all over the InterneT! - - Many newbies are having trouble wrapping their head around energizing the anus versus burning it! what’s your choice? 30 seconds to five minutes is enough to charge your butt hole for the day. - - “They” say 30 seconds of sunlight for n the mucous membranes of the anus is like being in the sun all day with your clothes on… Same butt not equal.👊 - - #ButtHoleSunning #Asshole #Yoga #YogaSutra #thecertifiedhealthnut #VeniceBeachYoga #YogaMan #ThisIsLosAngeles #OnlyInLA
Del mismo modo, Casey aseguró que este baño solar trae grandes beneficios para las personas, sobre todo porque estimula el ingreso de vitamina D al cuerpo, y además ayuda a la prevención de hemorroides.
Quienes realizan esta actividad sugieren no hacerlo durante más de 30 segundos, pero si varias veces a lo largo del día. Lo ideal es practicarlo 5 veces cada día, aunque siempre pocos segundos. Es importante no prolongar la exposición mucho más, ya que esta parte del cuerpo no está acostumbrada al la exposición solar y esto podría traer quemaduras.
La práctica es muy sencilla, sólo se necesita que el individuo se acueste en el suelo, sin ropa interior, y que eleve las piernas unos 90 grados y exponga su recto anal al sol.
#ButtholeSunning with @certifiedhealthnut and @jessewynyard at @man.tribe - brought into modern day awareness by the awesome @ra_of_earth 🙏 “In a mere 30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole, you will receive more energy from this electric node than you would in an entire day being outside with your clothes on” - Ra.
🌞Perenium Sunning🌞 For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum & yoni🌺 into my daily rising routine. • ☀️Many of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice: ⚡️30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!⚡️ Taught by @ra_of_earth & @certifiedhealthnut (This is an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while!) Things I’ve noticed personally In my reality since I’ve implemented this: 🌞Surges of energy almost immediately! 🌞Better Sleep 🌞Better connection to my Sexual energy & control of my Life Force⚡️ 🌞So much Creativity flowing through my life!!🧡 🌞Attracting my desires & intentions with ease. 🌞Attracting soul tribe & people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me. • ☀️I’m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this. @ra_of_earth teaches that 30 seconds is more than enough sunshine exposure down there! ☕️This is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health.☕️ 🌞This is such a simple game changing practice!! ⚡️Try it out & let me know your experience⚡️ ☀️You can do this any time the sun is out... I prefer early in the morning!☀️ #NakedInNature
Luego de la publicación de Casey, varios instagramers, que también promueven la vida sana, decidieron fotografiarse mientras realizaban esta actividad, por lo que rápidamente la práctica se volvió tendencia, y llegó a los medios de comunicación, que se hicieron eco de tan notable novedad.
