El precio a pagar: Harry y Meghan ya no serán "altezas reales" ni recibirán dinero público

La decisión del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle de apartarse de sus funciones en la Corona británica para ser financieramente independientes desató la sorpresa de la reina Elizabeth II y el resto de su familia, quienes decidieron encarar una serie de reuniones para acordar una "salida limpia".
Así, este sábado se supo a través de un comunicado del palacio de Buckingham que los duques de Sussex ya no podrán utilizar el título de Su Alteza Real y dejarán de recibir financiamiento público "dado que ya no son miembros en activo de la familia real".
Además, la pareja deberá apartarse de los compromisos públicos reales y dejará de representar a la monarca. Por su parte, Harry perderá los rangos de comandante de honor de la Royal Air Force y de capitán general de los Royal Marines, que recibió de manos de su abuelo, el príncipe Philip, quien lo llevó desde 1953 a 2017. También deberá renunciar a su rol de embajador de la juventud de la Commonwealth.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Harry y Meghan, mientras tanto, anunciaron su intención de devolver el dinero de la subvención soberana con el que pagaron las reformas en Frogmore Cottage, la casa que habitan en los terrenos del castillo de Windsor.
¿Una ayudita de Charles?
Como duques de Sussex, sin embargo, podrán continuar patrocinando de manera privada a las organizaciones y proyectos sociales que apadrinaron hasta ahora.
Y, según declaró a la BBC una fuente cercana a la familia real, el príncipe Charles, padre de Harry, decidió continuar apoyando financieramente a su hijo y nuera si así lo necesitan.
