La cantante Pink tiene coronavirus: reclamó test gratis y criticó a Donald Trump

A través de Instagram, la cantante Pink reveló que tanto ella como su hijo menor, Jameson, de tres años, contrajeron coronavirus. "Hace dos semanas empezamos a tener síntomas del Covid-19. Afortunadamente, nuestro médico podía acceder a los tests y dimos positivo", explicó.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
La artista reveló que tanto ella como su hijo, su hija mayor Willow y su marido, Carey Hart, ya estaban en cuarentena voluntaria y continuarán aislados durante dos semanas más.
Además, expresó que sólo desarrollaron síntomas leves y que, días atrás, volvieron a someterse a un testeo que dio negativo. En ese punto, criticó al gobierno norteamericano por el difícil acceso a los análisis.
"Es un error que los tests no sean más accesibles. Esta enfermedad es seria y real, afecta a los jóvenes y viejos, a los sanos y enfermos, a los ricos y pobres, y debemos tener tests gratis para proteger a nuestros niños, a nuestras familias, a nuestros amigos y a nuestras comunidades", subrayó Pink.
La cantante también le pidió a sus seguidores que se queden en casa y agradeció a los "héroes" que trabajan "tan duro por proteger a nuestros seres queridos".
Para cerrar su anuncio, contó que ya donó 500 mil dólares al Fondo del Hospital de la Universidad de Temple, Filadelfia; y 500 mil al Fondo de Crisis de Emergencia de Los Ángeles para contribuir a la lucha contra el coronavirus.
Los infectados "notables"
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
La cantante norteamericana no la única persona pública en revelar que contrajo el virus. Algunos de los "notables" que se infectaron fueron Tom Hanks y su esposa Rita Wilson, el primer ministro británico Boris Johnson, el príncipe Charles de Inglaterra, la actriz de La Casa de Papel Itziar Ituño, el tenor Plácido Domingo, el actor inglés Idris Elba, el músico Jorge Drexler, el futbolista Paulo Dybala y su novia Oriana Sabatini,
