¡Van a trabajar! El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle renunciaron a la familia real y serán "financieramente independientes"

En un sorpresivo comunicado publicado este miércoles, el príncipe Harry de Inglaterra y su esposa, Meghan Markle, anunciaron que renunciarán a sus privilegios como miembros de la realeza inglesa.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
"Luego de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, elegimos hacer una transición para comenzar a construir un nuevo rol progresivo dentro de esta institución", señala el texto publicado en las redes oficiales del ducado de Sussex, encabezado por la pareja.
"Nuestra intención es dar un paso atrás como miembros principales de la familia real para comenzar a trabajar en nuestra independencia financiera", agregaron Harry y Meghan quienes subrayaron que su intención es también seguir "apoyando incondicionalmente a Su Majestad, la Reina".
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
En el comunicado, los duques de Sussex revelaron que planean residir tanto en Inglaterra como en Estados Unidos, país natal de Markle, y continuar cumpliendo sus deberes hacia el reino.
"Este equilibrio geográfico nos permitirá criar a nuestro hijo con aprecio por la tradición real dentro de la cual nació, pero también darle a nuestra familia el espacio necesario para focalizarse en la próxima etapa, incluyendo el lanzamiento de una nueva entidad de caridad", explicaron".
Meghan y Harry ya habían levantado suspicacias luego de que decidieran no acompañar a la reina Elizabeth II y a la familia real en las tradicionales fiestas navideñas que celebran todos los años en su casa de campo de Sandringham House. La pareja y su hijo Archie, de ocho meses, pasaron las Fiestas junto a Doria Ragland, la madre de Markle, en Canadá.
Comentarios