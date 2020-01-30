Habló por primera vez la esposa de Kobe Bryant tras el accidente mortal: qué dijo

La esposa de Kobe Bryant expresó hoy su dolor por la muerte de su pareja y de su hija Gianna al caer el helicóptero en el que los dos viajaban el domingo último en California y agradeció las palabras de reconocimiento y apoyo de los fanáticos del basquetbolista norteamericano.
"Mis chicas y yo queremos agradecer a las millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor durante este horrible momento. Gracias por todas las oraciones. Definitivamente las necesitamos", escribió Vanessa Bryant en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Estamos completamente devastadas por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado esposo, Kobe, el increíble padre de nuestras hijas; y mi bella y dulce Gianna, una hija cariñosa, reflexiva y maravillosa, y una hermana increíble para Natalia, Bianka y Capri", añadió la esposa, quien también dijo estar devastada por la muerte de los otros pasajeros que iban con ellos.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
"No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento", lamentó en lo que fue su primer mensaje público tras el accidente que provocó la muerte además de otras siete personas.
"Me consuela que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran amados profundamente. Fuimos increíblemente bendecidos por tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Desearía que estuvieran aquí con nosotras para siempre. Fueron nuestras hermosas bendiciones que nos fueron quitadas demasiado pronto", continuó Vanessa Bryant en Instagram.
"No estoy segura de lo que nos deparan nuestras vidas más allá de hoy, y es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos. Pero nos despertamos todos los días tratando de seguir adelante porque Kobe y nuestra bebé, Gigi, brillan sobre nosotros para iluminar el camino. Nuestro amor por ellos es interminable e inconmensurable", agregó.
"También estamos devastadas por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo, y compartimos su dolor íntimamente", dijo la mujer.
"Gracias por compartir su alegría, su dolor y su apoyo con nosotros. Les pedimos que nos otorguen el respeto y la privacidad que necesitaremos para navegar en esta nueva realidad", escribió también hacia el final del mensaje.
