Con Joker a la cabeza, y The Irishman en segundo lugar, se conocieron todos los nominados a los Oscars

Con el "Joker" como película más nominada, y con "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood", "The Irishman" y "1917" en segundo lugar, este lunes se dieron a conocer todas las películas y actores nominados para la 92° entrega de los Oscars, que será el próximo 9 de febrero en Los Ángeles.

La premiación será transmitida por TNT (en español) y TNT Series (en idioma original) desde las 20.30, con la glamorosa alfombra roja que dejará ver los osados looks de los artistas más importantes de Hollywood antes de que comience la ceremonia.

Según anunció este lunes la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood, la película "Joker", que cuenta el surgimiento del famoso Guasón, se convirtió en la favorita para la 92ª gala de los Oscars al obtener 11 nominaciones con las ternas Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actor (por la interpretación de Joaquin Phoenix), entre otras.

Por debajo de este film, y con 10 nominaciones cada una, se encuentran también "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood", "The Irishman" y "1917".

En detalle, para la categoría de Mejor Película, la competencia estará entre las cintas "Ford v Ferrari", "The Irishman", "Little Woman", "Marriage Story", "Parasite", "Jojo Rabbit", "1917", "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood" y "Joker".

En lo que respecta a la terna de Mejor Actriz, tendrá un interesante duelo entre Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Woman), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) y Renée Zellweger (Judy), mientras que los hombres que diputarán el Oscar a la mejor interpretación principal serán Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) y Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Por su parte, la Mejor Dirección será una lucha entre Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) y Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

Aunque no hay actores ni películas argentinas nominadas este año, sí nos destacamos con Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena y Nelson Sepúlveda, tres argentinos que figuran en la categoría Efectos Especiales por su trabajo en The Irishman.

Todos los nominados

Mejor película

FORD V FERRARI (Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers).

THE IRISHMAN (Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers).

JOJO RABBIT (Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers).

JOKER (Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers).

LITTLE WOMEN (Amy Pascal, Producer).

MARRIAGE STORY (Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers).

1917 (Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers).

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD (David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers).

PARASITE (Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers).

Actor protagónico

ANTONIO BANDERAS (Pain and Glory).

LEONARDO DICAPRIO (Once upon a Time...in Hollywood).

ADAM DRIVER (Marriage Story).

JOAQUIN PHOENIX (Joker).

JONATHAN PRYCE (The Two Popes).

Actor de reparto

TOM HANKS (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood).

ANTHONY HOPKINS (The Two Popes).

AL PACINO (The Irishman).

JOE PESCI (The Irishman).

BRAD PITT (Once upon a Time...in Hollywood).

Actriz protagónica

CYNTHIA ERIVO (Harriet).

SCARLETT JOHANSSON (Marriage Story).

SAOIRSE RONAN (Little Women).

CHARLIZE THERON (Bombshell).

RENÉE ZELLWEGER (Judy).

Actriz de reparto

KATHY BATES (Richard Jewell).

LAURA DERN (Marriage Story).

SCARLETT JOHANSSON (Jojo Rabbit).

FLORENCE PUGH (Little Women).

MARGOT ROBBIE (Bombshell).

Película de animación

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD (Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold).

I LOST MY BODY (Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice).

KLAUS (Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román).

MISSING LINK (Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight).

TOY STORY 4 (Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera).

Mejor fotografía

THE IRISHMAN (Rodrigo Prieto).

JOKER (Lawrence Sher).

THE LIGHTHOUSE (Jarin Blaschke).

1917 (Roger Deakins).

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD (Robert Richardson).

Diseño de vestuario

THE IRISHMAN (Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson).

JOJO RABBIT (Mayes C. Rubeo).

JOKER (Mark Bridges).

LITTLE WOMEN (Jacqueline Durran).

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD (Arianne Phillips).

Dirección

THE IRISHMAN (Martin Scorsese).

JOKER (Todd Phillips).

1917 (Sam Mendes).

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD (Quentin Tarantino).

PARASITE (Bong Joon Ho).

Mejor documental

AMERICAN FACTORY (Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert).

THE CAVE (Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær).

THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY (Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan).

FOR SAMA (Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts).

HONEYLAND (Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev).

Mejor cortometraje documental

IN THE ABSENCE (Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam).

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU'RE A GIRL) (Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva).

LIFE OVERTAKES ME (John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson).

ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN (Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan).

WALK RUN CHA-CHA (Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt).

FILM EDITING

FORD V FERRARI (Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland).

THE IRISHMAN (Thelma Schoonmaker).

JOJO RABBIT (Tom Eagles).

JOKER (Jeff Groth).

PARASITE (Yang Jinmo).

Mejor película extranjera

CORPUS CHRISTI (Poland).

HONEYLAND (North Macedonia).

LES MISÉRABLES (France).

PAIN AND GLORY (Spain)

PARASITE (South Korea)

Maquillaje y peinado

BOMBSHELL (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)

JOKER (Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou)

JUDY (Jeremy Woodhead).

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White)

1917 (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole)

Mejor banda sonora

JOKER (Hildur Guðnadóttir).

LITTLE WOMEN (Alexandre Desplat)

MARRIAGE STORY (Randy Newman)

1917 (Thomas Newman).

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (John Williams).

Mejor canción original

I CAN'T LET YOU THROW YOURSELF AWAY (from Toy Story 4; Music and Lyric by Randy Newman).

I'M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN (from Rocketman; Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin).

I'M STANDING WITH YOU (from Breakthrough; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren).

INTO THE UNKNOWN (from Frozen II; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez).

STAND UP (from Harriet; Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo).

Diseño de producción

THE IRISHMAN (Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves).

JOJO RABBIT (Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková).

1917 (Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales).

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD (Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh).

PARASITE (Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo).

Mejor película corta de animación

DCERA (DAUGHTER) (Daria Kashcheeva).

HAIR LOVE (Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver).

KITBULL (Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson).

MEMORABLE (Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre).

SISTER (Siqi Song).

Mejor película corta de acción real

BROTHERHOOD (Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon).

NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB (Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi).

THE NEIGHBORS' WINDOWn (Marshall Curry).

SARIA (Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre).

A SISTER (Delphine Girard).

Edición de sonido

FORD V FERRARI (Donald Sylvester).

JOKER (Alan Robert Murray).

1917 (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate).

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD (Wylie Stateman).

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (Matthew Wood and David Acor).

Mejor mezcla de sonido

AD ASTRA (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano).

FORD V FERRARI (Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow).

JOKER (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland).

1917 (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson).

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano).

Efectos especiales

AVENGERS: ENDGAME (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick).

THE IRISHMAN (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli).

THE LION KING (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman).

1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy).

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

Mejor guión adaptado

THE IRISHMAN (Screenplay by Steven Zaillian).

JOJO RABBIT (Screenplay by Taika Waititi).

JOKER (Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver).

LITTLE WOMEN (Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig).

THE TWO POPES (Written by Anthony McCarten).

Mejor guión original