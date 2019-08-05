El cumpleaños secreto de Meghan Markle y la condición que le puso la Reina tras la polémica

En su segundo cumpleaños como miembro de la familia real inglesa, Meghan Markle celebró sus 38 años rodeada por su marido Harry, su pequeño hijo Archie y varios amigos célebres.
El príncipe le dedicó un cariñoso mensaje a la duquesa a través de Instagram marcando el festejo. "Feliz cumpleaños a mi sensacional esposa. Gracias por acompañarme en esta aventura".
Luego de recibir críticas por el lujoso baby shower que organizó para Archie en Nueva York, Meghan fue obligada por la Corona a organizar una fiesta íntima y familiar en la residencia de Frogmore Cottage donde vive junto a su marido e hijo.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images - Chris Jackson
El baby shower fue objeto de controversia ya que se reveló que costó alrededor de 70 mil dólares. Tuvo lugar en el hotel Mark, con invitados como la abogada Amal Alamuddin -esposa de George Clooney-, Serena Williams y la presentadora de televisión Gayle King.
Vale recordar que el año pasado Meghan pasó su cumpleaños en la boda de Charlie van Straubenzee, uno de los mejores amigos de Harry. Y para su cumpleaños número 36, fue invitada por el príncipe a un safari en África. Eso sí: si bien cumplió con el pedido de la reina, Meghan volvió a marcarle la cancha a su "rival", Kate Middleton; quien no fue invitada al festejo.
Comentarios