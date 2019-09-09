Freddie Mercury y la cinta inédita que muestra cómo era Bohemian Rhapsody antes de su grabación

Celebrando el cumpleaños número 73 de Freddie Mercury, su compañero en Queen Brian May publicó un video en el que mostró la partitura original de la introducción a capella de Bohemian Rhapsody.
OK - here’s my attempt to solve the mystery of my last post (assisted by protools genius Kris Fredriksson). What we see here is a digital transfer of the original 24 track analogue tape recording of Bo Rhap into the ‘Protools’ system (well, strictly, ONE of the original multitracks - because some ‘bouncing’ was done, duplicating on to copy tapes, at the time - probably because of the worries, referred to in the movie, that the oxide on the tape was wearing thin). You can see here, as the Protools cursor moves over the picture, it visually ‘plays’ what was recorded on to each track - and here we see three tracks playing back and two being used at the bottom to record what we’re listening to. The top track has the “1, 2, 3, 4” count from Freddie. The two tracks underneath are from a stereo pair of microphones placed above the piano strings. Freddie is putting down the guide piano, to which he will eventually sing lots of multitracked harmony vocals “Is this the real life” ... etc. But these mikes also pick up what is going on in the room - notably, just audible, Freddie softly singing the tune that he has in his head along with the words he is still writing. So here it’s pretty clear - Freddie goes “One two three four and comes in with the vocal on the following “one”. There is no ‘rest’ at the beginning of the bar. So that sheet music chart is wrong in its assumption. There is one slightly grey area. The count was obviously added after the recording of the piano. This is very common practice - because in the initial takes you’re just worried about the rhythm and the notes - and it’s only later that you realise you need a ‘count in’ to time the entries of the vocals ! So that count could have been placed anywhere in time - but it’s unthinkable that Freddie would put it in a place where it didn’t feel natural to him. Well, that’s my case. Now - what words is he singing ? The first two lines sound like what went on the record ... but after that ? Well, tell me ... what does he say ? Cheers - Bri
Proceso creativo de Freddie Mercury
Allí, el guitarrista señaló que la versión original compuesta por el cantante tenía un agregado extra, que hacía sonar a la melodía de manera diferente. Y ahora, el músico intentó resolver el misterio en redes sociales.
Nueva melodía
Así, compartió un análisis digital de la cinta de 24 pistas análogas de esa cinta hecha con el sistema Protools. En una de las pistas puede oirse a Mercury contando hasta 4. En la grabación puede también escucharse lo que toma un par de micrófonos estéreo originalmente posados sobre las cuerdas del piano, que registran a Freddie cantando suavemente una melodía mientras aún compone la letra del tema.
¿Qué canta Freddie?
Y luego, en la grabación, Mercury parece cantar una letra diferente luego de la primera frase ("Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?"). Sin embargo, May no alcanzó a distinguir cuáles eran y pidió ayuda a los fans.
"Las primeras dos líneas suenan parecidas a lo que finalmente se grabó. ¿Pero luego de eso? A ver, díganme, ¿qué dice?", preguntó el guitarrista. Ahora, sólo resta esperar al fan que resuelva este nuevo misterio.
