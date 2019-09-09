Freddie Mercury y la cinta inédita que muestra cómo era Bohemian Rhapsody antes de su grabación

Celebrando el cumpleaños número 73 de Freddie Mercury, su compañero en Queen Brian May publicó un video en el que mostró la partitura original de la introducción a capella de Bohemian Rhapsody.

Proceso creativo de Freddie Mercury

Allí, el guitarrista señaló que la versión original compuesta por el cantante tenía un agregado extra, que hacía sonar a la melodía de manera diferente. Y ahora, el músico intentó resolver el misterio en redes sociales.

Nueva melodía

Así, compartió un análisis digital de la cinta de 24 pistas análogas de esa cinta hecha con el sistema Protools. En una de las pistas puede oirse a Mercury contando hasta 4. En la grabación puede también escucharse lo que toma un par de micrófonos estéreo originalmente posados sobre las cuerdas del piano, que registran a Freddie cantando suavemente una melodía mientras aún compone la letra del tema.

¿Qué canta Freddie?

Y luego, en la grabación, Mercury parece cantar una letra diferente luego de la primera frase ("Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?"). Sin embargo, May no alcanzó a distinguir cuáles eran y pidió ayuda a los fans.

"Las primeras dos líneas suenan parecidas a lo que finalmente se grabó. ¿Pero luego de eso? A ver, díganme, ¿qué dice?", preguntó el guitarrista. Ahora, sólo resta esperar al fan que resuelva este nuevo misterio.